Telangana elections: TRS will win 95 out 119 says this survey

Hyderabad, Sep 18: The surveys are smiling on K Chandrashekhar Rao and his Telangana Rashtra Samithi. Another survey has shown that the TRS would sweep the Telangana assembly elections.

The survey conducted by former Congress MP Lagadapathi Rajgopal's Flash Team and a television channel says that the TRS would win 85 to 95 seats in the 119 member House.

The survey says that the Congress would get 10 to 20 seats. In the case of the MIM, it is 6 to 8 while the BJP would get 2 to 4, the survey also states. For the others the survey gives 1 to 3 seats.

The survey was conducted between August 27 and September 12. At this time the the grand opposition had not taken shape. Now the Congress and TDP would fight the polls together and hence these numbers could vary.

44 to 48 per cent favoured the TRS, while 30 to 34 per cent said they would vote for the Congress. 7 to 9 per cent of the respondents said they would vote for the BJP, while only 2 per cent said their vote was for the TDP.

52.58 per cent of the respondents said that they felt that the TRS would form the next government. While 32.46 per cent felt that the Congress would come to power, in the case of the BJP and TDP it was 4 and 2 per cent.

When asked about the performance of K Chandrashekar Rao, 67.26 per cent said it was good while 32.74 per cent were not impressed.