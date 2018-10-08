  • search

Telangana elections: TRS moots a non-political third front to take on grand alliance

    Hyderabad, Oct 8: The poll bugle has been sounded and Telangana will go to polls on December 7. Counting will be held on December 11.

    With the high octane battle on for India's newest state, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi will be up against a powerful opposition which terms itself as the Mahakutami or Grand Alliance.

    K Chandrasekara Rao

    In a bid to counter the grand alliance, caretaker Chief Minister, K Chandrasekara Rao is working up an alliance of his own. The alliance would comprise social and caste organisations of Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Minority communities.

    This is an interesting combination considering it does not comprise political parties, but caste organisations. The talks are being led by K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao. A TRS source informed OneIndia that the two are in talks with R Krishnaiah, a BC leader, Manda Krihsna Madiga, leader of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi among others.

    This combination is being formed largely with the intention of swigging the anti TRS vote. The TRS feels that the anti party votes could swing largely in favour of the grand alliance and the same could end up being a game changer. The grand alliance too is tapping on the social fabric of the state and is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the anti-TRS votes fall into its lap.

    Although the the alliance would not comprise of political parties, KCR is believed to have assured the leaders of taking them into the Cabinet if voted back to power.

    telangana rashtra samithi telangana elections k chandrasekara rao k t rama rao grand alliance trs telangana assembly elections 2018

    Story first published: Monday, October 8, 2018, 10:00 [IST]
