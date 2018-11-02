Telangana elections: The biriyani proposal

Hyderabad, Nov 2: If you are in Telangana, then it is a good time for some biriyani. The Election Commission has suggested bringing down the prices of biriyani in a bid to bring down poll expenditure.

However, do note that this reduction of price would not be applicable in hotels, but for the candidates who have to spend a huge amount of money supplying food for party workers during the elections.

The proposal was made by Telangana's chief electoral officer, Rajat Kumar to political parties. If this does go through, then the cost of mutton biriyani would be reduced from Rs 170 to 140. Chicken biriyani would cost Rs 120 per plate instead of Rs 140.

This is a proposal made to bring down the expenditure borne by the candidates. The money spent on food is accounted for by the EC.

This proposal is not restricted only to biryani alone. The price of lemon rice was brought down from Rs 40 to 30. There is also a proposal to reduce the cost of other items such as idli, vada, tea and coffee.