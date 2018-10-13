Telangana elections: KCR has a new challenger in Gaddar

Hyderabad, Oct 13: K Chandrashekhar Rao may have a challenger in the Telangana assembly elections 2018. Telugu balladeer Gummadi Vittal alias Gaddar is ready to take on KCR in the upcoming elections.

However Gaddar said that to take on KCR at the Gajewal Assembly constituency, all parties and the people should request him. If they do then I will fight as an independent candidate against KCR, he also said.

Gaddar, along with his wife, Vimala and son Surya Kiran had met with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday at the invitation of AICC secretary and former MP, Madhu Yashki Goud. Gaddar was asked to join the party, but he refused. He said that he would not join any political party, but would act as a bridge between the secular and political parties.

In a media briefing he said that he met with Rahul Gandhi in connection with the Protect the Constitution movement. He further accused KCR of not fulfilling a single promise he had made back in 2014. He had assured the people of one job per family, making a Dalit the Chief Minister and also distributing land to Dalits.

My aim would be to end the new feudalism in Telangana. If all parties request me, I will contest as an independent candidate, he also said.