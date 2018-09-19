Telangana elections: Finalise candidate list, let us go to court on voters’s list says Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad, Sep 19: With the race to the Telangana assembly hotting up, the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi has directed the state unit to finalise the names of candidates.

The names should be finalised to complete the process of seat adjustments among the grand alliance, he also said. While returning from Kurnool, Rahul Gandhi met with the Telangana Congress leaders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

During the meeting, he said that the seat adjustment should be completed at the earliest. He also urged them to ensure that no losses are suffered by the Congress. There should be no compromise on winning, he also said.

Rahul Gandhi said that even after making Telangana a separate state in 2014, the party failed to win the elections This was because there was no proper promotion, he added. He also blamed the groups within the party for the electoral defeat.

Further on the discrepancies in the voters' list, Rahul Gandhi felt the need to enter into a legal battle to correct it. The Congress has alleged that there were at least 70 lakh discrepancies in the list. He along with Congress leader Oommen Chandy urged the party leaders to expose the TRS on the issue.