Telangana Election: TRS 'B team' of RSS and BJP, says Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad, Nov 28: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS of being the 'B team' of the BJP.

Launching a scathing attack on the care tale chief minister, Rahul said that "TRS is not Telangana Rashtra Samiti, it's Telangana Rashtriya Sangh Parivar. It's a B team of the RSS and BJP."

"KCR had promised 22 lakh houses but the reality is, only 5000 were built. He also failed to fulfill the promise of land made to SC/ST communities. Our alliance (Congress-TDP) will fulfill all these promises," he said adding every person in Telangana has Rs 60,000 debt on them, but KCR's son's income increased by 400%.

Also Read Telangana Election: Transgender candidate Chandramukhi goes missing, feared abducted

"Five years ago, people of Telangana had hoped for a new Telangana. You had dreamt of Neellu, Nidhulu, Niyamakaalu. People believed that CM KCR will fulfil their dreams and this trust was broken by KCR Government," he further said.

The Congress President vowed to provide Rs 1 lakh grant to every Self Help Groups and to allocate Rs 500 crore to women entrepreneurs.

Also Read Telangana Assembly polls 2018: Vanteru Pratap Reddy, contesting against CM Rao attempts, suicide

"Our top priority is to create jobs. We will also provide Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance", he added.

The Congress has cobbled together a coalition of opposition parties that includes N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, CPI and the newly formed TJS to take on the TRS and the BJP in the state. The TRS and BJP are contesting the assembly polls separately.

"TRS is not Telangana Rashtra Samiti, it's Telangana Rashtriya Sangh Parivar," he added.

He also assailed the TRS of caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his party's understanding with AIMIM of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, and said the two parties wanted to ensure that the BJP was not defeated in next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read Telangana polls: KTR says 'Mahakutami' failed coalition of rivals; BJP 'non-existent' in state

"The aim of TRS and AIMIM is to see to it that the Congress is not able to defeat BJP at the national level," he said.

The Congress leader will later in the day join TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu for election campaigning, the first time that leaders of the two parties will share the stage.

Telangana will will go to polls on December 7. The results, billed as the semi-final to the big battle for Lok Sabha in 2019, will be declared on December 11.