Telangana CM visits flood-hit districts by road, reviews situation

Hyderabad, July 17: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao On Sunday traveled in a bus to visit the flood-affected areas and participated in a review meeting on Godavari floods at Bhadrachalam.

KCR was supposed to conduct an aerial survey of undivided Warangal and Khammam districts which were ravaged by floods. However, the aerial survey was put off due to bad weather condition on the advice of officials.

The chief minister visited Eturu Nagaram and Mulugu before reaching Bhadrachalam. He performed 'shanthi puja' at Godavari river.

Chandrashekhar Rao has ordered the release of Rs one crore each to district administrations of Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Mahbubabad and Nirmal as immediate flood relief assistance.

Monsoon mayhem in Telangana: 4 dead; flood alert issued at Bhadrachalam as Godavari rises

A release from the CMO late Saturday night said the CM directed Finance Minister Harish Rao to set up medical camps and supply adequate medicine and food to the flood victims and advised all district collectors to be on high alert in view of continuous floods in Godavari river for some more days.

Rao, who reached here from Hyderabad on Saturday to undertake a tour of flood-affected areas held a review meeting with Ministers, MLAs, top officials, MLCs and the district people representatives.

He stressed on the need to conduct comprehensive survey to keep people safe during floods in Godavari and shift those from low lying areas. He suggested that the officials seek advice and opinions from the retired Engineers in the irrigation department in this connection, it said.

Story first published: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 15:24 [IST]