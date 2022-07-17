YouTube
  • search
Trending Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Telangana CM visits flood-hit districts by road, reviews situation

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, July 17: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao On Sunday traveled in a bus to visit the flood-affected areas and participated in a review meeting on Godavari floods at Bhadrachalam.

    KCR was supposed to conduct an aerial survey of undivided Warangal and Khammam districts which were ravaged by floods. However, the aerial survey was put off due to bad weather condition on the advice of officials.

    Telangana CM visits flood-hit districts by road, reviews situation
    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

    The chief minister visited Eturu Nagaram and Mulugu before reaching Bhadrachalam. He performed 'shanthi puja' at Godavari river.

    Chandrashekhar Rao has ordered the release of Rs one crore each to district administrations of Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Mahbubabad and Nirmal as immediate flood relief assistance.

    Monsoon mayhem in Telangana: 4 dead; flood alert issued at Bhadrachalam as Godavari risesMonsoon mayhem in Telangana: 4 dead; flood alert issued at Bhadrachalam as Godavari rises

    A release from the CMO late Saturday night said the CM directed Finance Minister Harish Rao to set up medical camps and supply adequate medicine and food to the flood victims and advised all district collectors to be on high alert in view of continuous floods in Godavari river for some more days.

    Rao, who reached here from Hyderabad on Saturday to undertake a tour of flood-affected areas held a review meeting with Ministers, MLAs, top officials, MLCs and the district people representatives.

    He stressed on the need to conduct comprehensive survey to keep people safe during floods in Godavari and shift those from low lying areas. He suggested that the officials seek advice and opinions from the retired Engineers in the irrigation department in this connection, it said.

    Comments

    More K CHANDRASHEKAR RAO News  

    Read more about:

    k chandrashekar rao floods telangana

    Story first published: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 15:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X