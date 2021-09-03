No major terror attack in India since PM Modi became PM, says Rajnath; calls it major achievement

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao meets Narendra Modi, requests fund for textile park

oi-Prakash KL

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), who extended his Delhi visit, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally submit memoranda on 10 issues. He submitted 10 letters requesting more funds for various planned projects in the state.

He requested the Prime Minister to increase the number of IPS officers considering the creation of more districts in the state while seeking 100% funding for the construction of the roads in the tribal-hit region. As per the earlier plan, the state was supposed to fund 60% and the centre would fund 40%.

"The allocation will help the posting of IPS officers as Commissioners/ Superintendents of Police/ Zonal DIGsP/Multi Zonal IGsP in various territorial units. At present these territorial units have no sanctioned Cadre posts," PTI quotes KCR as stating in one of the memoranda.

In addition to it, Rao requested the centre to sanction 21 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas as the number of districts have increased from 10 to 33.

In other memoranda, KCR requested the centre to grant Rs 1000 crore for Warangal Textile Park, thereby giving a boost to the textile sector in the state.

He also requested the Prime Minister to speed up the process over planned Tribal University in the State as promised in the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, 2014, for which the state government has already identified 200 acres of land near Warangal.

He further asked the centre to sanction an Indian Institute of Management in Hyderabad and an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) at Karimnagar under the PPP model.

Reports claim that he also brought the Krishna water-sharing issue with Andhra and pending issues pertaining to the state bifurcation to the Prime Minister's attention.

Story first published: Friday, September 3, 2021, 20:29 [IST]