Telangana BJP MLA held over Prophet remark after massive protests in Hyderabad

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Aug 23: Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh was held by the police on Tuesday for making alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet Muhammad.

A case was registered against the BJP MLA after protests broke out on Monday night in Hyderabad after he released a video talking about the Prophet.

According to various reports, the protests took place in front of city police commissioner CV Anand's office and other parts of Hyderabad on Monday night.

The protesters said Singh hurt the sentiments of the community and demanded his immediate arrest. Police took the protesters into custody at the commissioner's office in Basheer Bagh and shifted them to several police stations.

Prophet row: SC grants interim protection from arrest to news anchor Navika Kumar

Raja Singh's comments on Prophet Muhammad have lead to scores of people protesting on the streets demanding his arrest. Following his video, the BJP MLA was booked by the Dabeerpura police for his remarks. Many people were also taken into custody by the police on Tuesday after protests broke out.

What did he say?

T Raja Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal in the city, had last week tried to disrupt a comedian Munawar Faruqui show. He had even threatened to stop Faruqui's show and said he would burn down the set at the venue. He was placed under house arrest for the threat. The show then passed off peacefully.

In the 10 minute 27 seconds long video, Singh allegedly made derogatory remarks on the Prophet in the video.

'Nupur Sharma should have apologised to the nation on TV': SC on Prophet row

"....I thought to myself, 'He is abusing Lord Ram and Sita' so I should research about the almighty of his and people who wear round caps (Muslims). The moment I did it, I found something very shocking in a video. The video said it s about a 53-year-old man. In that, it says that the man married a six-year-old (referring to the Prophet Muhammad)."