YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Telangana BJP MLA held over Prophet remark after massive protests in Hyderabad

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Aug 23: Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh was held by the police on Tuesday for making alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet Muhammad.

    A case was registered against the BJP MLA after protests broke out on Monday night in Hyderabad after he released a video talking about the Prophet.

    Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh
    Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh

    According to various reports, the protests took place in front of city police commissioner CV Anand's office and other parts of Hyderabad on Monday night.

    The protesters said Singh hurt the sentiments of the community and demanded his immediate arrest. Police took the protesters into custody at the commissioner's office in Basheer Bagh and shifted them to several police stations.

    Prophet row: SC grants interim protection from arrest to news anchor Navika KumarProphet row: SC grants interim protection from arrest to news anchor Navika Kumar

    Raja Singh's comments on Prophet Muhammad have lead to scores of people protesting on the streets demanding his arrest. Following his video, the BJP MLA was booked by the Dabeerpura police for his remarks. Many people were also taken into custody by the police on Tuesday after protests broke out.

    What did he say?

    T Raja Singh, the MLA from Goshamahal in the city, had last week tried to disrupt a comedian Munawar Faruqui show. He had even threatened to stop Faruqui's show and said he would burn down the set at the venue. He was placed under house arrest for the threat. The show then passed off peacefully.

    In the 10 minute 27 seconds long video, Singh allegedly made derogatory remarks on the Prophet in the video.

    'Nupur Sharma should have apologised to the nation on TV': SC on Prophet row'Nupur Sharma should have apologised to the nation on TV': SC on Prophet row

    "....I thought to myself, 'He is abusing Lord Ram and Sita' so I should research about the almighty of his and people who wear round caps (Muslims). The moment I did it, I found something very shocking in a video. The video said it s about a 53-year-old man. In that, it says that the man married a six-year-old (referring to the Prophet Muhammad)."

    Comments

    More hyderabad News  

    Read more about:

    arrested hyderabad police bjp mla prophet mohammed

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X