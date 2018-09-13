  • search

Telangana assembly elections: EC mulls option of simultaneous polls in 5 states

    Hyderabad, Sep 13: Amidst talk of the Telangana assembly elections being held in November, the Election Commission of India is looking at the possibility of holding poll simultaneously in Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan.

    Telangana assembly elections: EC mulls option of simultaneous polls in 5 states

    The poll process in the five states will be completed by December, following which the polls will be held. The process is likely to be completed by the second week of December.

    In the case of Telangana, the poll body had said that the final voter list would be published on October 8. The polls will be held in a single phase.

    Past trends suggest that polling in Chattisgarh would be held in two phases. However it would be a single phase poll in the remaining four states.

    Following the dissolution of the Telangana assembly, the poll boy had said that the integrated draft electoral roll would be published on September 10. Claims and objections can be filed from September 10 to September 25 while disposal of claims and objections will be taken up on October 4. Updation of database and printing of supplement will be completed before October 7. October 8 will be the date for final publication of the electoral roll, which means elections may be held any time after that date.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 13, 2018, 5:59 [IST]
