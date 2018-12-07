Home News India Telangana Assembly elections 2018 LIVE: Can TRS defend its turf?

Telangana Assembly elections 2018 LIVE: Can TRS defend its turf?

India

oi-Vikas SV

Hyderabad, Dec 7: Voting for the 119 seats Telangana assembly will get underway shortly. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

The TRS which formed the government in 2014 after the Telangana state was formed is up against the Congress and TDP, which are fighting the polls together. Can KCR and his TRS return to power or will the Congress stage an upset?

Stay tuned for Live updates here:

Polling begins at 7 am and will end by 5 pm. Counting of votes will take place on December 11. Polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm in Sirpur, Chennur, Bellampally, Mancherial, Asifabad, Manthani, Bhupalpalle, Mulugu, Pinapaka, Yellandu, Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta and Bhadrachalam. Both the TRS, and the Congress-led opposition alliance claimed on Thursday that the mandate of the Telangana electorate would be in their favour. The other players in Telangana include the AIMM, BSP and BJP. The BJP is contesting alone in the elections. It is fitting in all 119 seats.

Read more about Telangana Assembly elections 2018 here:

Telangana Elections: Rohingyas warned against voting using fake ID cards

With 70 candidates, BSP goes all out in Telangana assembly elections

I'm Telangana's agent, not of BJP or Congress, says KCR

Why the Kapus matter in the Kukatpally seat in Telangana

Can superstitious beliefs win KCR the Telangana elections?