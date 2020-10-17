'Trump won’t come to accord special status to Bihar' : Tejashwi Yadav

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 17: Taking a dig at the Centre, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav said that US president Donald Trump will not come to Bihar and accord it the special category status.

Speaking at the launch of the grand alliance's manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections slated for late October and November on Saturday, the chief ministerial candidate said that the state has a double engine government but it has not benefitted the people.

Bihar Elections 2020: Mahagathbandhan releases manifesto; Promises jobs, farm loan waiver

"Nitish Kumar has been governing the state for the last 15 years but the state has not been accorded the special category status yet. US President Donald Trump will not come and accord that," Yadav added.

During the launch, Congress leaders Randeep Surejwala and Shaktisinh Gohil were also present at the launch of the alliance's common minimum programme document called the Prann Hamara, Sankalp Badlav Ka.

Bihar Elections 2020: LJP doing politics of confusion says BJP

Yogi Adityanath launches Mission Shakti as homage to Balrampur victim | Oneindia News

The 243-seat state assembly goes to polls in three phases starting on October 28. The results will be declared on November 10.