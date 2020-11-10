Bihar Elections: Will the 31 year old Yadav rule the roost or will Nitish get a fourth term

Tejashwi takes lead in Raghopur in very early trends

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Nov 10: If the exit polls have got it right, then Tejashwi Yadav would be the next chief minister of Bihar at the age of 31.

Yadav, the son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, who heads the coalition was leading in Raghopur seat as the counting began for the 243 member Bihar Assembly. He is facing Satish Kumar of the BJP who had defeated Rabri Devi in the 2010 elections. In the 2015 election, Yadav had defeated Kumar on the same seat.

With early trends emerging, celebrations outside Tejashwi Yadav’s house

Yadav was ahead in very early trends as the postal ballots were being counted, the counting data by CVoter said. These early trends are in line with the projections made by most exit polls that had projected that Yadav could give a right to Nitish Kumar led NDA.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which consists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Janata Dal (United) or (JDU), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) are facing a tough fight from the Grand Alliance or Mahagatbandhan which comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and Left parties.