Tejashwi most preferred as Bihar’s next CM says India Today-Axis My India exit poll

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 07: Tejashwi Yadav has emerged as the top candidate for the post of Bihar Chief Minister.

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, 44 per cent of the respondents want Yadav as the next CM of Bihar. On the other hand 35 per cent want Nitish Kumar to remain as the CM.

Chirag Paswan who broke away from the NDA is favoured as a CM only among 7 per cent of the voters. RLSP's Upendra Kushwaha was picked as the next CM by 4 per cent of the respondents.

Meanwhile, the Times Now-CVoter survey says that the NDA would win 116 as opposed to the Grand Alliance which is projected to win 116 seats in the just concluded Bihar Assembly elections 2020. The exit poll also said that Chirag Paswan-led LJP is likely to win just one seat.

The BJP however seems to be doing well in the by-elections. The India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll has predicted that the BJP will win 16 to 18 seats in Madhya Pradesh. In Uttar Pradesh, the saffron party is projected to win 5 to 6 and in Gujarat the number is at 6 to 7.

NDA will get 37.70 per cent vote share, while the Mahagathbandhan will secure 36.30 per cent. The LJP is expected to secure 8.50 per cent vote share and the others 17.50 per cent, the Times Now survey also says.