Tej Pratap Yadav withdraws divorce petition from wife Aishwarya Rai: Is reconciliation on the cards?

New Delhi, Nov 29: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, has now withdrawn the divorce petition from his wife Aishwarya Rai. It was also reported that Tej Pratap was not physically present as the matter was raised by his lawyers. The couple had tied the knot here on May 12 this year.

Tej Pratap had filed divorce petition within six months ago into his married life. This had reportedly stunned his friends and family. The family had been trying to persuade him to patch up and hold the marriage together. And looks like the reconciliation on the cards?

Earlier, Tej Pratap, an MLA and a former Bihar health minister who is believed to be in Vrindavan, has said he would not come to Patna till his family backed his decision to divorce his wife of six months. He recently tweeted that a relationship once broken cannot be mended, indicating that the Yadav scion was adamant on pursuing his separation from his wife.

It was also repoted that the Former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Yadav, who is currently serving a jail term for Rs 950 crore fodder scam and is also admitted to the hospital for treatment, was stressed about the divorce of his son and ongoing family problems.

As per reports, Lalu Yadav also tried to convince Tej Pratap over a two-hour long meet to not divorce his wife.

Meanwhile, the Yadav family has been a frequent visitor of the temple where the 11-day puja was held.

As per a report, they hold immense faith in the goddess of the temple. The 'havan puja' was held at the temple in eastern Uttar Pradesh, bordering Bihar so that the family could overcome their current problems, priest Raj Mishra said.

Tej Pratap had filed for divorce from Aishwariya, daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai and grandchild of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai, on November 2 citing "compatibility issues".