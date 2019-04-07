Tej Pratap takes jibe at brother Tejashwi, makes veiled comparison with Duryodhan

New Delhi, Apr 07: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap Yadav, who has floated a new outfit called 'Lalu Rabri Morcha' stating he would contest as an Independent candidate in upcoming Lok Sabha election, on Saturday took a veiled jibe at his brother Tejashwi Yadav and likened him to the mythological character, Duryodhan, without naming his sibling.

Earlier, Tej Pratap had called his brother Arjuna and had said that he will always support him like Krishna in the battle against the BJP.

दुर्योधन वह भी दे ना सका,

आशीष समाज की ले न सका,

उलटे, हरि को बाँधने चला,

जो था असाध्य, साधने चला।

जब नाश मनुज पर छाता है,

पहले विवेक मर जाता है। pic.twitter.com/DSo1wViptK — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) April 6, 2019

It is alleged that the fight between the two brothers is over the distribution of tickets in Bihar.

However, this is not the first time that tensions between the two brothers have been reported. Last month, he had resigned as the Convener of the Rashtriya Janata Dal's student wing. Later, he posted a cryptic message on Twitter saying: "Naive are people who think that I am naive. I am aware of who is struggling."

The Lok Sabha polls in Bihar are scheduled to take place in all seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.