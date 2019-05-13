Tej Pratap joins brother Tejashwi, campaigns for RJD in Bihar, repeats Krishna-Arjun equation

Patna, May 13: Rashtriya Janata Dal's first family, Tej Pratap Yadav joined his younger brother Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday and campaigned for the RJD party together. The two leaders were seen sitting in a helicopter ahead of the campaigning in the state.

A former Bihar Minister, Tej Pratap had called his younger brother Tejashwi 'Arjun' and said that the opposition will be defeated and the RJD will win on all the seats.

This is the first time that Tej Pratap, apparently upset with the party leadership over the non-inclusion of his choice candidates in Sheohar and Jehanabad, has accompanied younger brother Tejashwi for joint campaigning after avoiding two such previous occasions.

An emotional note from Tej Pratap Yadav to his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav

In the past, Tej Pratap took the same stand, positioning Tejashwi as Arjun and himself as Krishna, who as the charioteer, would usher his brother to his 'destination' (chief minister's chair) in 2020.

There were differences reported within the Yadav family after Tej Pratap resigned from RJD's student wing after he said that he was being sidelined. He had also floated his own outfit named Lalu-Rabri Morcha and had said that he will tour 20 seats in Bihar for the election.

Notably, Tej Pratap Yadav is living separately in Patna. He has not returned home since he visited his father Lalu Prasad in Ranchi last year, after filing a petition in court seeking divorce from his newly-wedded wife, family sources said. Tej Pratap Yadav got married in May last year to Aishwariya Rai, the daughter of a senior RJD leader.