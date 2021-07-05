Teen kidnaps minor lover, arrested after he posts video online

Mumbai, July 05: A 19-year-old man allegedly kidnapped his 17-year-old lover, filmed the act, and posted the video on his social media account before he was arrested along with his friend by Nagpur police in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, Sameer Khan Salim Khan, had come in contact with a 17-year-old girl through a common friend in 2019.

The duo entered into a relationship and was regularly uploading videos on TikTok application, an officer said.

Khan and the girl also had physical relations after he promised to marry her, he said quoting the FIR.

However, the relations between the two soured after Khan suspected the girl of having an affair with another youth.

On June 18, Khan forced the girl to sit on his motorcycle in Kamal Chowk area with the help of his friend Shakin Mohd Siddiqui (25), the officer said.

Khan shot the video of abduction and posted it on his Instagram account. He took the girl to Vita Bhatti area where he abused and thrashed her. The accused tried to kill the girl but she managed to escape from the spot, he said.

Some locals alerted the city police about the incident on Twitter, following which crime branch officials tracked down Khan and arrested him along with Siddiqui.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, the officer added.

Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 8:47 [IST]