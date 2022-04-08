YouTube
    Teen gets electrocuted after climbing train to take selfie

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 08: A 16-year-old boy died after he was electrocuted when he came in contact with a high-tension electricity cable while attempting to take a selfie on top of a stationary train engine. The incident happened at Chhatarpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh, an official said today.

    Teen gets electrocuted after climbing train to take selfie

    The incident took place on Thursday, the railway official said, according to news agency PTI.

    "The boy, identified as Suhail Mansoori, got electrocuted while trying to take a selfie after climbing on a stationary train engine," Chhatarpur railway station master Shubhank Patel said.

    The victim's friend Ashraf said Mansoori went to the railway station in the morning, where he took out his mobile phone and climbed on a stationary railway engine to take a selfie when the tragedy occurred.

    "The victim tried to grab an overhead high tension electricity line, which was charged. He died while trying to take a selfie on his mobile phone," Railway Protection Force (RPF) inspector Jitendra Kumar said.

    Enraged over the incident, a few young men later damaged the door of the station master's office with stones. They allegedly also manhandled the station master and snatched away his bag and watch, the RPF official added.

    "However, police brought the situation under control. The body of the boy was later sent for autopsy," he said, adding that a case was registered at the Civil Lines police station in connection with the incident.
    (PTI)

    Read more about:

    train selfie

    Story first published: Friday, April 8, 2022, 13:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2022
