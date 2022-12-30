Teary-eyed PM Modi carries mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben | Watch

163 candidates in Gujarat phase 2 polls have criminal background, BJP fields least but who tops the list

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried the mortal remains of his mother Heeraban, who passed away around 3:30 am on Friday in Ahmedabad.

A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, informed the news of her demise.

"Heeraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital'', the medical bulletin said.

PM Modi said ''a great journey of 100 years'' has ended with his mother's demise. ''A great journey of 100 years has come to an end. I have witnessed three qualities in mother, a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and life dedicated to values,'' Modi tweeted.

The life of Heeraben Modi: Source of PM Modi’s inspiration and her early struggles

''When I met her on her 100th birthday she told one thing which I always remember. ''Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi'' (work using your brain and live life with purity,'' he tweeted.

Heeraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.