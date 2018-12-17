Tears welled up in her eyes after seeing photo of husband martyred in 1971 war for first time

  • search
    Dehradun, Dec 17: Her husband was martyred in the 1971 India-Pakistan war barely days after their marriage. Amra Devi was just 18 then and there was no time even for a customary wedding photo as Sundar Singh had to rush for war. The wedding had taken place in a remote village in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.

    Sundar Singh, who was part of the Brigade of the Guards regiment, was killed somewhere in East Pakistan and his body was buried there. The news shattered her and all she wanted was to see him one last time, but there was no photograph of Sundar Singh.

    All her efforts to find his photos went in vain as there was no photographic record of the martyr anywhere. She contacted the district administration and tried all she could for just one photo of her husband, but to no avail.

    47 years after his death, Amra Devi, who is now 65-years old, finally got to seen her husband's photo and thanks to the Directorate of Soldier Welfare and Rehabilitation Department (DSWRD).

    When DSWRD came to know of her request from the district administration officials, they started contacting the martyr's friends from the regiment and they in turn went through the records in the regiment's headquarters in Maharashtra. He was finally found in one of the group photos in the regiment's records, reported TOI.

    On the occasion of Vijay Diwas on Sunday, the district administration officials gifted the photo to the widow and tears welled up in her eyes, but it also brought a smile on her face.

    "All these years, I had even forgotten how he looked and how he talked, but now he seems alive all over again. I was a newlywed at that time with dreams like all others. With the news of his death, a part of me died. But I always wanted to see him once," a TOI report quoted Amra Devi as saying.

    She expressed he gratitude to the administration and the Army board, and said "This is the best gift of my life".

