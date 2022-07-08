SC to hear Uddhav Thackeray camp's plea against Maharashtra guv on July 11

Shiv Sena chief whip issues notice to MLAs of Uddhav camp, leaves Aaditya 'out of respect\"

Mumbai, July 08: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 11 a plea by Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to invite Eknath Shinde to form government in the state.

The Uddhav camp has also challenged the Assembly speaker's election and the floor test that proved the rebel camp's majority.

Shinde won the floor test in the state Assembly on the last day of the two-day special session of the House.

In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.

Last month, Eknath Shinde launched a rebellion against the Sena. Majority of MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Uddhav must talk to BJP for any possible patch up: Shinde Sena faction

Shinde was sworn in as CM on June 30, a day after Uddhav Thackeray quit the post. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy CM.

The Supreme Court is already hearing another case involving the disqualification notices served by team Thackeray to 16 MLAs days after Eknath Shinde launched his revolt.

The apex court will take up the case on July 11. A decision may impact Eknath Shinde's government.

Meanwhile, the tussle for control over the party between the rebel faction and current party chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to intensify.