Team Bizgurukul believes, “Each and every one among us has the potential to be an entrepreneur."

In the world, during the pandemic, we have seen every industry differently. We have got reality checks on what we actually have and where we actually stand in reality. In today's time, not being aware of your skillset is a big no because if you are only not aware of yourself, this skill-based professional world will hit you hard. We all know that in India, the educational system is more theory-based than practical skill set. Here practical skill sets are consistently undervalued; that's why most people are not aware of industrial skill sets that they need to know to survive this era of the digital universe. As a result of this lack of awareness and negligibility towards modern skill sets, you will not find too many platforms that provide modern skill-based education in India. If some of them are providing, those are way too much expensive for most people.

Looking at these issues, Bizgurukul founders Ritwiz Tiwari and Rohit Sharma thought of starting a venture where all the gaps mentioned previously can be removed. They wanted to start a venture to provide modern skill-based education through an online portal at an affordable price. At the same time, those who will be a part of this educational cycle can also earn through promoting these courses. Here we found the new age Edu-tech company "Bizgurukul," which provides all professional courses under one roof for everyone to evolve with time while adding these industry skill sets in their bucket and an opportunity to start their earning too with affiliate marketing if someone wants to.

In India, business was traditionally considered to be the domain of scholarly challenged individuals or the result of natural inheritance within business communities. But nowadays mindset is changing because the world is changing. Time is evolving with technology, so you can't be the one who waits for the right time, right opportunity. You should be the one who takes charge of your dream and give them a reality. With the skill-based courses which Bizgurukul is providing, anyone can be professionally fit for a job. But, they need to start enhancing their skills.

In the age of Netflix, Prime, Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms, people spend too much time scrolling, but there are many ways now to stay productive through Instagram or Facebook and make the most of it. With all these, anyone can be financially independent, and even they can start their start-up. This team believes that each of us has the potential to be an entrepreneur; they just need to start.

Since March 2020, they have provided education to more than 85 thousand students, and among them, many have started their agencies and start-ups. Many of them began to earning online while freelancing, some of them got their desirable job too.

We all believe India is one of the potential superpowers of the world. If we start enriching the culture of start-ups, it will change the perspectives of any business sector. And for this reason, we must provide real education, skill development, and all the resources to our roots. We know that if we educate our youth, they turn the upcoming business game quickly. That's why we found their goal of the next five years to bring 5000+ courses in the market exciting. And if they happen to reach this place, it will surely change this industry's vision. So we hope they fulfill their aim to educate more than a million people in the future.

Ritwiz Says, "We aim to build India future-ready. Our scenario represents there will be two different eras in the world, Pre-Covid, and Post-Covid. Ignorance of digital emergence can take us way behind time. Bizgurukul is our contribution towards a better tomorrow."

