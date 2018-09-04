  • search

Teachers Day 2018: Quotes and wishes to make the day special for teachers

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Teachers have always been a guide and an inspiration at every stage of a student's life. In India, 5th September is celebrated as Teachers' Day as a mark of tribute to the contribution made by teachers to the society. Teachers' Day across the globe is officially celebrated on October 5, but in India, we celebrate Teachers' Day on September 5th to honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

    Teachers lay the foundation of a civilised and progressive society. Their dedicated work and the pain they encounter to ensure that students turn out to be enlightened citizens deserve high recognition. A special day to revere teachers is undeniably inspiring.

    Here is a collection of inspirational quotes for teachers:

    Happy Teachers Day

    Happy Teachers Day

    "The dream begins, most of the time, with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you on to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called truth." (Dan Rather)

    Teachers play vital role in our lives

    Teachers play vital role in our lives

    "I have come to believe that a great teacher is a great artist and that there are as few as there are any other great artists. It might even be the greatest of the arts since the medium is the human mind and spirit." (John Steinbeck)

    Teachers shape our personality

    Teachers shape our personality

    "There is a great difference between knowing and understanding: you can know a lot about something and not really understand it." (Charles F. Kettering)

    Teachers are next to parents

    Teachers are next to parents

    "The teachers who get "burned out" are not the ones who are constantly learning, which can be exhilarating, but those who feel they must stay in control and ahead of the students at all times." (Frank Martin)

    Read more about:

    teachers day teacher

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue