Teachers Day 2018: Quotes and wishes to make the day special for teachers

Happy Teachers Day

"The dream begins, most of the time, with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you on to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called truth." (Dan Rather)

Teachers play vital role in our lives

"I have come to believe that a great teacher is a great artist and that there are as few as there are any other great artists. It might even be the greatest of the arts since the medium is the human mind and spirit." (John Steinbeck)

Teachers shape our personality

"There is a great difference between knowing and understanding: you can know a lot about something and not really understand it." (Charles F. Kettering)

Teachers are next to parents

"The teachers who get "burned out" are not the ones who are constantly learning, which can be exhilarating, but those who feel they must stay in control and ahead of the students at all times." (Frank Martin)