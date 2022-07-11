TDP to back Draupadi Murmu’s candidature in presidential polls

Presidential Polls 2022: Draupadi Murmu has better chances to win after Maha development, says Mamata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 11: The Telugu Desam Party on Monday announced its support to NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu announced this at a meeting of the party's strategy committee, a release here said, according to news agency PTI.

"The TDP always stood for social justice. It had in the past supported K R Narayanan and A P J Abdul Kalam for the President's post," Naidu said.

In the same spirit they were extending support to Murmu, the first Adivasi woman chosen for the highest constitutional post.

Presidential Election 2022: Draupadi Murmu in Assam, to meet NDA MPs and legislators

The TDP has one member in the Rajya Sabha, three members in Lok Sabha and 23 members in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, the ruling YSRC Party had announced its support to Murmu.

Story first published: Monday, July 11, 2022, 15:41 [IST]