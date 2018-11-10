TDP leader killed over political revenge in Kurnool

Kurnool, Nov 10: A TDP Vice President of Devanakonda mandal was killed allegedly over political revenge in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh.

Someshwar Goud, TDP Vice President of Devanakonda mandal, was killed allegedly over political revenge, in K. Venkatapuram village of Kurnool district. The police investigation is underway.

Early this week, a local leader of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Narayana Reddy was allegedly stoned to death at Sultanpur village of Pargi in the state's Vikarabad district. The police have ruled out any political involvement and said personal enmity was the reason behind Narayana's killing. According to CNN-News18, he was "involved in a scuffle with a rival gang" in the village.

Narayana's supporters have alleged that the Congress could be involved in his death, the report said. Narayana's death, just ahead of the Assembly elections, turned the political heat in Parigi constituency and also in the district, forcing police to deploy additional forces all over Parigi and intensify patrolling.