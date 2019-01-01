  • search
    Hyderabd, Jan 1: Justice Thottathil Bhaskaran Nair Radhakrishnan was on Tuesday sworn in as the first Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, which came into existence on New Year's day more than four and a half years after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

    Radhakrishnan was administered the oath of office by Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E S L Narasimhan at the Raj Bhavan here.

    TB Radhakrishnan takes charge as first Chief Justice of Telangana HC
    Justice TB Radhakrishnan

    The separate High Court for Telangana came into existence following the division of the High Court at Hyderabad.

    The Hyderabad High Court had common jurisdiction over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh since the formation of Telangana in 2014.

    A large number of employees of the common High Court who were allocated and transferred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court left for Vijayawada from here Monday.

    The Andhra Pradesh High Court at Vijayawada also comes into existence from Tuesday.

    Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 13:24 [IST]
