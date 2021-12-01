TB in India: How many Tuberculosis cases were notified in 2020?

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 1: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said in Rajya Sabha that in 2020 a total of 18.12 lakh cases of tuberculosis were notified, which was 25 per cent less than the total 24 lakh cases notified in 2019.

He claimed that the National TB Elimination programme was able to notify 17.63 lakh TB cases till October, which is 18 per cent higher compared to 2020. The Union Health Minister said that he is aware of the decline in TB case notifications during the COVID-19 pandemic year and the lack of access to diagnostic facilities was not the reason for the reduction in detection of TB cases, he said.

According to him, the diagnostic facilities such as Designated Microscopy Centres (DMCs) increased from 20,356 in 2019 to 21,717 in 2020 and to 22,198 in 2021.

Similarly, molecular diagnostic facilities were augmented from 1,180 in 2019 to 3,147 in 2020 and further to 3,760 in 2021. "Deaths due to TB reported under the programme remained static at around 4 per cent, similar to pre-COVID times. There has been a worldwide decline in TB notification due to COVID-19.

In India also, the target for estimated notification for 2020-21 was impacted due to the pandemic," Mandaviya said. However, according to the Global TB Report, 2021 by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the incidence of tuberculosis in India has reduced from 204 per lakh population in 2017 to 188 per lakh population in 2020. The UT of Lakshadweep and the Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir have been certified by the government for achieving an 80 per cent decline in TB incidence (TB-free status), he said.

Mandaviya said the government has initiated new measures to achieve the targets for elimination of the disease and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on TB which includes advance directives to states and districts to ensure continuity of TB services and periodic reviews, bi-directional TB-COVID screening, TB screening and testing for all presumptive cases with influenza-like illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI).

Mandaviya further claimed that the measures also include capacity building of field functionaries in Covid preventive steps, while providing TB diagnostic and treatment services and outreach activities, scale up availability and decentralisation of TB diagnostic services in all districts, effective sample collection and transportation system from peripheral health centres to district-level facilities, he said.

He said that the government has initiated active TB case-finding campaign in key vulnerable and co-morbid populations across all districts and strengthened contract tracing for close household and workplace contacts for all infectious TB cases. PTI