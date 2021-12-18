Tax department has joined the poll battle in UP: Akhilesh Yadav

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 18: Following the Income Tax raids in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister of the state said that he is now waiting for the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Abhi to Income Tax department aaya hai, Enforcement Directorate aayega, CBI aayega (now the IT department has come, Enforcement Directorate and CBI will also come), Yadav said.

He however added that the cycle for the party will not stop and we will continue at the same pace, Akhilesh said while referring to his party symbol. The BJP is on the path of the Congress. Earlier when the Congress wanted to scare someone, they used similar tactics. Now the BJP is following in on their footsteps. Why are the raids being conducted right before the elections. The tax department has joined the poll battle, he also said.

Earlier, an aide of Samajwadi Party leader, Akhilesh Yadav was raided by the Income Tax department.

The raids took place at Mau in the residence of the national secretary of the SP, Rajeev Rai.

Rai told the media that he has no criminal background or black money. I help peopled the government did not like that, he also said. He further added that if you do anything, they will make a video, register an FIR and you will be fighting a case unnecessarily. They is no use, let the procedure get over, Rai also said.

Meanwhile the IT department also conducted searches at various other places in Uttar Pradesh. The premises of RCL Group promoter Manoj Yadav and his residence in Manipuri were also searched.

Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 14:01 [IST]