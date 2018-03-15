Tarun Tejpal rape case: Goa court to start hearing today

A Goa Court will on Thursday start hearing the sexual assault case against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal.

Previously, the court was supposed to hear the case from February 26 to March 1. However, it was postponed after Tejpal informed the court that he has changed his lawyer.

Earlier on September 28, 2016, the trial court in Mapusa in Goa charged Tejpal with rape, sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of a woman.

He has been charged under Sections 354(A) (sexual harassment), 341 and 342 (wrongful restraint), and 376 (rape), among others, of the Indian Penal Code.

Tejpal has been accused of rape by a then woman colleague during an event hosted by the magazine in Goa in November 2013.

Tejpal was booked under IPC Sections 376, 376(2)(f) and 376(2) (k). Goa Police's Crime Branch presented the charge sheet on February 17, 2014.

OneIndia News

