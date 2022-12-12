Tarn Taran terror strike: Terrorist Pannun of SJF hiding in the US reaches out to accused

New Delhi, Dec 12: In an expected move, the banned terror group Sikhs for Justice headed by its proscribed chief, Gurpatwant Pannun offered legal and financial help to those involved in the RPG attack on a police station in Tarn Taran. So far the Punjab police and Counter Intelligence Wing have detained around 12 people for their alleged involvement in the attack which took place on Saturday.

In a video message Pannun said that those who have been detained by the DGP and CM Bhagwant Mann government, I urge you to connect with the Sikhs for Justice. We will provide you with legal and financial help as well, the terrorist is heard saying.

The SJF has been at the helm of the Khalistan movement. Based abroad, Pannun has had a role in trying to incite the farmers during the farmers' agitation. He has also been open about how he plans to revive the Khalistan movement in Punjab. The Intelligence agencies say that he is on the pay roll of Pakistan and has made a lot of money to drum up the anti-India sentiment.

Pannun has also been at the forefront of several pro-khalistan referendums in the United Kingdom, Canada. His latest outing is in Canberra, Australia.

In other developments:

One of the three rocket launchers that was used to target the police has been recovered. Quoting sources media reports said that nearly three rocket propelled grenades (RPG) were dispatched to the local terror sleeper cells in Punjab with the help of drones.

Investigations have suggested that the mastermind of this attack could be Lakbhir Singh Landa, the head of the International Sikh Youth Federation. He is said to have used his networks in Taran Tarn to execute the attack.

SJF claims responsibility:

Following the RPG attack on the Sarhali Police Station on the Amritsar-Bhatinda highway in Tarn Taran district, the SJF which is based in the US claimed responsibility for the attack.

Reports the ancestral home of Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda is located near Sarhali. Last month Rinda was killed in Pakistan. He was the one who was involved in several terror strikes in Punjab and had supplied arms to the murderers of Sidhu Moosewala.

The agencies say that the attack at Tarn Taran were carried out on the instructions of the ISI. The intent was to keep the fear of Rinda alive in the region, the agencies also feel.

