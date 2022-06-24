Tapan Kumar Deka made IB chief, Samant Goel gets one-year extension as RAW chief

Not just Balakot, R&AW had codified 30 other terror camps close to army installations in Pak

New Delhi, June 24: Senior IPS officer Tapan Kumar Deka was on Friday appointed Intelligence Bureau chief, replacing Arvind Kumar whose extended tenure ends on June 30.

Deka, who has been handling the operations wing of the IB, takes over as the new chief for two years, according to an official order issued by the Personnel Ministry. He is a 1988 batch officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre.

The tenure of Samant Goel, who has been heading the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), has been extended by one more year, the ministry said in another order.

Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 18:22 [IST]