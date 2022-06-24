YouTube
    Tapan Kumar Deka made IB chief, Samant Goel gets one-year extension as RAW chief

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, June 24: Senior IPS officer Tapan Kumar Deka was on Friday appointed Intelligence Bureau chief, replacing Arvind Kumar whose extended tenure ends on June 30.

    Tapan Kumar Deka made IB chief, Samant Goel gets another year as R&AW chief

    Deka, who has been handling the operations wing of the IB, takes over as the new chief for two years, according to an official order issued by the Personnel Ministry. He is a 1988 batch officer from the Himachal Pradesh cadre.

    The tenure of Samant Goel, who has been heading the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), has been extended by one more year, the ministry said in another order.

    Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 18:22 [IST]
