12 hours before death, Puneeth Rajkumar had great time with celebs at Gurukiran’s birthday party [Viral video]

Last rites of actor Puneeth Rajkumar held with full state honours at Kanteerava studio in Bengaluru

Final goodbye to 'Appu': Family bid tearful farewell; Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest beside his father's grave

Gone too soon: From Puneeth Rajkumar to Sidharth Shukla, untimely deaths leave family and fans stunned

Tamil singer and actor Manikka Vinayagam passes away

India

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Dec 26: Noted Tamil singer and actor Manikka Vinayagam passed away on Sunday. He was aged 78.

Son of dancer Vazhuvoor Ramaiah Pillai, Manikka Vinayagam sung songs in all four South Indian languages and acted in Tamil movies and TV serials.

Vinayagam debuted as a playback singer in the Tamil film Dhill, with the song "Kannukkulla Gelathi" composed by Vidyasagar. His debut in acting was for Thiruda Thirudi playing the father character to Dhanush.

Since then, he sang close to 800 songs in various languages. Apart from these, he lent his voice to 15,000 devotional and folk songs.

Madhavan's Run, Vikram's Dhool, Telugu Megastar's Shankar Dada MBBS, Karthi's Paruthiveeran and Suriya's Singam were some of the popular movies in which he had sung songs.

As far as acting is concerned, Santosh Subramaniam, Vettaikkaran and Yuddham Sei were some of the popular movies in which he acted.