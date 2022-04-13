Tamil Nadu: This 82-year-old man builds temple in memory of his pet dog

Man pays visit to family that buried him after presuming he had died

Tamil New Year (Puthandu): Quotes, messages, WhatsApp status to share with well-wishers

India

oi-Prakash KL

Chennai, Apr 13: Puthandu or Tamil New Year is the first day of the year in the Tamil calendar. The festival date is set with the solar cycle of the lunisolar Hindu calendar, as the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai.

It usually falls on 14 April every year on the Gregorian calendar. The same day is usually observed elsewhere as the traditional new year but is known by other names such as Vishu in Kerala, and Vaisakhi or Baisakhi in central and northern India.

The Tamil calendar has a 60-year cycle and each year has a different name. 2022 is the 36th year in the cycle and it is called as 'Subakiruthu' while 2021 was called as 'Pilava.

How Tamils Celebrate Puthandu?

On this day, Tamil people greet each other by saying "Puthāaṇdu vāazhthugal!" or "Iṉiya puthaandu nalvāazhthugal!"

Tamils celebrate the festival by cleaning the house in advance. A tray consisting vegetables, fruits, betel leaves, gold ornaments and a mirror will be placed in the pooja room and one would view one's face in the mirror once one waking up in the morning before engaging in other activities. Reading the Panchangam or the almanac is the long-followed tradition among those who celebrate the day.

People wear new clothes and children go to elders to pay their respects and seek their blessings, then the family sits down to a vegetarian feast.

Puthandu is also celebrated by Tamil Hindus outside Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, such as in Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Reunion, Mauritius and other countries with Tamil diaspora.

Check out Quotes to wish your loved ones on the special day:

May this Puthandu brings you more success and happiness. Happy Tamil New Year.

May the lights triumph over darkness. Puthuvarsham.

As the year comes to an end, don't look back at yesterday's disappointments. Look ahead to God's promises yet to unfold. Happy Puthandu 2022.

Wishing you a bright, blissful, delightful, energetic, healthy, great, prosperous and extremely happy Puthandu.

May the divine power gives you enough strength to tolerate highs and lows of life with calmness. Puthandu Vazthukal!

It rings to announce endings and beginnings. And it rings because there are fresh promises and wonder in the skies. Happy Puthandu.

May the coming year be filled with many blessings and your life be as bright as ever. Happy Puthandu.

I wish to spread the joy and greetings of the Tamil New Year with the glowing lights. Wishing you a very Happy New Year.

Let's gather around and celebrate the dawn of the new year to be filled with joyful moments, good health and surprises. Happy New Year.

Here is another Puthandu. It's time to open a new chapter in your life. May this New Year brings new ideas and hopes to make your life better.

May Murugan bring peace to your home and heart, now and always.

Let's welcome Puthandu with new hope at heart and with great enthusiasm, anticipation and eagerness.

Let this Tamil New Year remove your worries and errors and fill the days with happiness unlimited.

May this New Year bring many opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life and may your resolutions for the days ahead stay firm, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into great achievements.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 21:27 [IST]