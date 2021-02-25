Tamil Nadu transport employees to go on strike from today; 80 per cent govt bus services to be affected

Tamil Nadu: 16 dead in blaze at firecracker factory in Virudhunagar; PM announces ex-grata of Rs 2 lakh

Chennai, Feb 25: Nearly one lakh workers from nine transport trade unions will begin observing an indefinite strike from today over the Tamil Nadu government's failure to conclude wage talks.

It is believed that around 80 per cent of the government buses will likely remain off the roads from tomorrow.

In a joint press release, the nine unions, including Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), said the strike will cover eight State Transport Undertakings (STUs), including the Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

The demands include clearing provident fund and other retired workers dues, covering transport corporation losses in the budget and revising wages.

In Tamil Nadu, government buses cover 80 lakh kilometres. So, every day, there is at least a loss of Rs 10 to 16 crore. Also, the 13th wage agreement ended on September 1, 2019.