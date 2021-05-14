For Quick Alerts
Tamil Nadu to intensify COVID-19 lockdown: What's open, what's not
India
Chennai, May 14: Tamil Nadu government on Friday further intensified the total lockdown in the state, amid the rising cases of coronavirus.
- Grocery shops, vegetable shops, fish and meat shops will be allowed only b/w 6-10 am.
- Tea shops will not be allowed.
- No permission for roadside shops selling vegetables, flowers and fruits.
- E-commerce companies can function b/w 2-6 pm.
- E-Pass registration essential for those who come from other States and foreign countries.
- E- Pass registration compulsory for intra-State & inter-State travel w.e.f. from May 17th, 6 am.
- Complete lockdown on both Sundays (16th and 23rd)
Story first published: Friday, May 14, 2021, 20:24 [IST]