Tamil Nadu to intensify COVID-19 lockdown: What's open, what's not

    Chennai, May 14: Tamil Nadu government on Friday further intensified the total lockdown in the state, amid the rising cases of coronavirus.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image
    • Grocery shops, vegetable shops, fish and meat shops will be allowed only b/w 6-10 am.
    • Tea shops will not be allowed.
    • No permission for roadside shops selling vegetables, flowers and fruits.
    • E-commerce companies can function b/w 2-6 pm.
    • E-Pass registration essential for those who come from other States and foreign countries.
    • E- Pass registration compulsory for intra-State & inter-State travel w.e.f. from May 17th, 6 am.
    • Complete lockdown on both Sundays (16th and 23rd)

    Friday, May 14, 2021, 20:24 [IST]
    X