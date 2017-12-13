Tamil Nadu special team cop killed in shoot-out in Rajasthan

Chennai, December 13: A Chennai police inspector was killed in a shoot-out in Rajasthan's Pali district in the early hours of Wednesday where a special team of Tamil Nadu went to nab suspects wanted in connection with a gold heist here.

A senior police official identified the deceased as S Periyapandiyan, an inspector attached to the Maduravoyal police station in Chennai.

"The shoot-out took place when a police team went to nab the suspects at a village in Pali district. Periyapandiyan was killed in the firing while others suffered injuries," he said. The incident occurred around 2:30 am, the official said.

A police team led by Joint Commissioner (West) Santosh Kumar is likely to visit Rajasthan in connection with the incident.

Last month, robbers had decamped with about 3 kg of gold from a jewellery shop at Kolathur here, after entering it by making a hole in the ceiling.

Special teams were formed to nab the robbers, who were suspected to be from Rajasthan.

