Tamil Nadu: Several roads, areas waterlogged as heavy rains lash Chennai

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Oct 29: Heavy rains accompanied with loud crackling thunder lashed Chennai, Tamil Nadu on early Thursday. According to reports, the rains continued for several hours, which resulted in heavy waterlogging across several localities in the city.

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said the northeast monsoon has commenced over extreme south peninsular India, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

On Thursday, the IMD had forecast cloudy sky over Chennai and thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rain.

IMD annonces southwest monsoon withdrawn and northeast monsoon has commenced

Earlier, intense rains had lashed the city and its suburbs, causing inundation in several areas. The rains, which came in the evening after sweltering weather till late afternoon, were influenced by the depression over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal with the east west shear zone passing over the Chennai region, a Metrological official had said.