Tamil Nadu School Reopening Date: When will Physical Classes Begin for 10-12 Classes?

Chennai, Jan 27: The schools for classes 10-12 in Tamil Nadu are likely to be reopened in February. With the board exams scheduled to be held in May, the education department is planning to begin the physical classes soon.

Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had a virtual meeting with schools principals, bureaucrats and teachers on Tuesday over the reopening of the schools for the aforementioned classes.

"We have already recommended the reopening of school for students of classes 10-12 as the board examinations for these classes commences in May 2022. Teachers have also recommended that classes are reopened so that students get to cover the portions properly before the board examination is on," the IANS quoted the minister as saying.

The schools were shut in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases on January 16 for the classes 10-12.

The state government is likely to announce the commencement of physical classes in the next few days.

Meanwhile, sources from the education department have informed the news agency that the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme (education at doorstep) for students of classes 1-8 has met with good responses from students, parents, and teachers. This scheme was drawn up to bridge learning gaps among the students.

The Tamil Nadu government has vaccinated the students in the 15-18 age group with one dose.