Tamil Nadu's first agriculture Budget gets mixed reaction from farmers

India

oi-Deepika S

By Munesh Krishna C M

Chennai, Aug 14: In what could be called a first in the history of Tamil Nadu, an exclusive budget for the agriculture sector was present by Stalin-led DMK government on Saturday. A slew of schemes announced by the government to boost the agriculture profile of Tamil Nadu has evoked mixed reactions from the farmers.

While the first agriculture budget brought cheers among many farmers, some feel that a few pointers in the Agriculture Budget could have been better.

Speaking to OneIndia, Ayyakannu, farmer who led protest against the farm bill in Delhi said that "We are glad that Agricultural Budget has been introduced this time in the elections. In our country, no State has introduced such Budget and am glad that our State has taken this step."

However, I feel that a few issues in the Budget could be done in a different way.

"Although we are glad with this gesture, we expect minimum support price as brought in by Agricultural Scientist MS Swaminathan. Minimum support price refers to cost of cultuvaltion plus fifty percent must be given to farmers which is not announced in this Budget," he said.

"Also Prime Minister Modi's schemes were not announced in the Budget. All over the State, we need more Direct Purchase Center (DPC) buildings. Nearly 10-20% paddy is getting damaged due to rain and this can be prevented with DPC buildings. We expect the government to give a permanent sector for storing paddy," he added.

"Also, it was announced that Rs 2500 would be given for one kulcha for paddy while Rs 4000 per tonne of sugarcane, however it is announced that Rs 2700 is being given for sugarcane, he states.

"We are glad that youngsters are getting more interest towards agriculture. Around 2500 youngsters will be deployed in the agricultural sector. They have announced natural cultivation without usage of pesticides to promote healthy growth of paddy, he further said.

"Although we are glad with students pursuing agriculture, we expect support price from the government. Our Prime Minister Modi has announced twice profit for agricultural products but it is of the union government but we expect some concession from the State government, he said.