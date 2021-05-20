Tamil Nadu rolls out free of cost COVID-19 vaccination for 18-44 age group

After saying more firms should be allowed to make vaccination, Gadkari clarifies

Tirupur, May 20: The free of cost COVID-19 inoculation drive in Tamil Nadu for beneficiaries in the 18 to 44 age bracket was inaugurated here on Thursday by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The vaccination exercise began at the Netaji Apparel Park here which has a 12,000 strong workforce and all eligibile employees would be administered the jabs, an official release said adding Stalin gave away certificates to beneficiaries.

People in the 18-plus age range were the backbone of economy and in the first phase of vaccination for this group, Stalin has ordered vaccinating high-risk category people and industrial workers, the government said.

All efforts were being made to procure as much as 3.5 crore vaccine doses through global bids and 1.5 crore under a system of allocation to states by the Centre for vaccination of those under 45 years of age.

The union government had said that vaccination of people in the 18-44 age group should be implemented by the state governments. Stalin, in a tweet said vaccination is a big weapon that would win over the pandemic.

The government has quickened action to ensure that all the people in Tamil Nadu received the vaccine and that is the goal, he added. Ministers including Ma Subramanian (Medical and Family Welfare), S Muthusamy (Housing), MPs, MLAs, Tirupur District Collector K Vijayakarthikeyan were present.