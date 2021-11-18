Tamil Nadu rains: Red alert issued for Chennai, adjoining districts today; War room set up

Chennai Rains: Depression over north coastal region weakens, light rain very likely across TN

Chennai, Nov 18: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Chennai and adjoining districts that are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday due to the formation of a low pressure around the coast.

The weather department predicted that low pressure was reaching the coast and this could lead to heavy rains in Chennai and adjoining districts till Thursday night.

Weathermen said that rains could lash isolated areas in Chennai and adjoining districts and 20mm rainfall is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.The Meteorological Department has also reported that there will be squally weather with wind speed reaching 40kmph to 50kmph and could touch 60kmph for the two days.

Meanwhile, War room set up at Chennai Corporation fot monitoring red alert on heavy rain announced for today in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu: War room set up at Chennai Corporation where the corporation officials are monitoring red alert on heavy rain announced for today in Chennai.#ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/M87IPWUEOd — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

"Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall as the low-pressure around the coast on Thursday. Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall," Dr S Balachandran, the deputy director-general of IMD Chennai, told news agency ANI on Wednesday.

The Theni District Collector announced the closure of all schools and colleges in the wake of heavy rainfall in the area.

Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 10:25 [IST]