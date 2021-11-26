Tamil Nadu rains: Orange Alert in Chennai; Holiday for schools declared in 27 districts

YouTube
    Chennai, Nov 26: Chennai on Friday woke up to a heavy rains and thunderstorms as many weather stations in and around the city registered moderate to heavy spells of rains. Following the continuous rainfall, 24 districts administrations have announced leave to educational institutions.

    The India Meteorological Department announced on Thursday that the cyclonic circulation over the south-west Bay of Bengal off the south Sri Lanka coast may not intensify into a low-pressure area.

    However, it would continue to bring rain of very heavy intensity over south Tamil Nadu and gradually cover north coastal and adjoining districts till November 29.

    The IMD issued an 'Orange' alert for Chennai on Friday and Saturday. The weather department had also issued a red alert for five districts in Tamil Nadu-Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam, following heavy rains.

    It further informed that rainfall may turn more intense in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Saturday and Sunday.

    Heavy rain is likely to lash more than 15 districts, including the Cauvery delta districts, Chengalpattu, the Nilgiris, Salem, Erode and Puducherry, on Saturday. Chennai may experience heavy rain in some areas till the weekend.

    Meanwhile, in Puducherry, all schools and colleges will be closed on Friday and Saturday due to heavy rains, Minister of Education A Namassivayam said in a statement.

    Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:14 [IST]
