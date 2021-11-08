YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tamil Nadu Rain: Heavy showers expected in Chennai today; Schools, government offices shut

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Nov 08: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall today in 14 Tamil Nadu districts, including Chennai, Vellore, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, among others.

    "It is likely to be heavy to very heavy at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 8th and 9th November", IMD said in its latest forecast.

    Tamil Nadu Rain: Heavy showers expected in Chennai today; Schools, government offices shut

    ""Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 9th November. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu coast during the subsequent 48 hours," it said.

    Following the heavy rains, schools in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpet districts will remain closed for next two days.

    In a similar order, schools and colleges will remain closed today due to heavy rain in Sivaganga district, said Sivaganga District Collector Madhusudhanan Reddy.

    Most government offices in Chennai will remain closed for the day, while private firms have been asked to allow work-from-home to their employees.

    Aided by cyclonic circulation during monsoon, Chennai and nearby regions experienced intense rains in about 24 hours, leading to inundation of most areas here and opening up of sluice gates of three city reservoirs to let out surplus water.

    Since the start of the Northeast monsoon in October, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry regions have experienced about 43 per cent excess rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rains lashing the city in about 24 hours comes after about six years, while other regions of Tamil Nadu received mild, and or moderate rainfall.

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather heavy rains

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X