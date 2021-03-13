TN polls: Filing of nominations open today; AIADMK to contest in 178 constituencies, DMK 174

Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK manifesto promises petrol price reduction

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Mar 13: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Saturday released party manifesto at its headquarters Anna Arivalayam in the capital city.

The DMK promised a reduction in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 4 per litre respectively and a subsidy of Rs 100 on LPG gas cylinder, in its election manifesto.

DMK Manifesto 2021: Hightlights

A special court to investigate crimes by ADMK

Payment of electricity bill monthly instead of bimonthly Grievance redressal.

Assembly proceedings to be telecast on TV.

Pongal celebrations to be made state wide festival event.

Rs 4000 for rice Ration card.

A new Cyber Police station to deal with women cyber cases.

Drinking water through pipelines in all corporation,

including Chennai.

All noon meal employees will be made govt employees.

DMK promises to waive off increase in property tax.