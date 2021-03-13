Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK manifesto promises petrol price reduction

YouTube
    Chennai, Mar 13: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Saturday released party manifesto at its headquarters Anna Arivalayam in the capital city.

    DMK Manifesto 2021:

    The DMK promised a reduction in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 4 per litre respectively and a subsidy of Rs 100 on LPG gas cylinder, in its election manifesto.

    DMK Manifesto 2021: Hightlights

    • A special court to investigate crimes by ADMK
    • Payment of electricity bill monthly instead of bimonthly Grievance redressal.
    • Assembly proceedings to be telecast on TV.
    • Pongal celebrations to be made state wide festival event.
    • Rs 4000 for rice Ration card.
    • A new Cyber Police station to deal with women cyber cases.
    • Drinking water through pipelines in all corporation,

    including Chennai.

  • All noon meal employees will be made govt employees.
  • DMK promises to waive off increase in property tax.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 13, 2021, 13:21 [IST]
