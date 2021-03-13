For Quick Alerts
Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK manifesto promises petrol price reduction
Chennai, Mar 13: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Saturday released party manifesto at its headquarters Anna Arivalayam in the capital city.
The DMK promised a reduction in petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 and Rs 4 per litre respectively and a subsidy of Rs 100 on LPG gas cylinder, in its election manifesto.
DMK Manifesto 2021: Hightlights
- A special court to investigate crimes by ADMK
- Payment of electricity bill monthly instead of bimonthly Grievance redressal.
- Assembly proceedings to be telecast on TV.
- Pongal celebrations to be made state wide festival event.
- Rs 4000 for rice Ration card.
- A new Cyber Police station to deal with women cyber cases.
- Drinking water through pipelines in all corporation,
including Chennai.