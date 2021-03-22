Tamil Nadu polls: Bharathi Kannama, first transgender to contest polls from Madurai

UP: Raped 27 years ago, woman files complaint against 2 after her son asks his father's name

Madurai, Mar 22: Bharathi Kannama, a transgender woman is contesting Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2021, promises to make Madurai a model city.

She is contesting the elections from New Generation People's Party. She said that she is proud to be contesting in election as a transgender for the first time in India.

However, this is not for the first time, Bharathi has earlier contested for Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and 2019 from Madurai Constituency, while in 2019, her nomination for Lok Sabha got rejected.

In both times, Bharati contested as an Independent Candidate. For the very first time, she is contesting for an Assembly seat from Madhurai South.

Bharathi Kannama hold a Doctorate in Sociology along with a Master of Arts degree in sociology, BA Economy and a diploma in Computer Engineering. "I hold a BA in Economy, MA in Sociology, Diploma in Computer Engineering and along with all this, I hold a Doctorate in Sociology," she said.

She appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to vote for her. She said, "We (transgender) have no family so we will not be corrupt. So, I appeal to the people of Tamil to vote for me."