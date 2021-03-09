Tamil Nadu Polls: Kamal Haasan's party to fight in 154 seats, rest for 2 allies

DMK promises Rs 1,000 cash aid for women family heads in Tamil Nadu if voted to power

Chennai, Mar 09: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has finalised the seat-sharing arrangement with its allies India Jananayaka Katchi (IJK) and actor R Sarathkumar's All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

According to the deal, MNM will be contesting on 154 out of 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The party left the remaining 80 seats for its two alliance partners, that will contest on 40 seats each.

The MNM had secured around 4 per cent votes in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

On Monday, Kamal had accused them of copying many of its poll promises, including those about providing a monthly salary to home-makers and creation of jobs.

In a tweet, Kamal Haasan said, "I would be pleased if the DMK, which had copied all the highlights of our election manifesto, will also take up our honesty."

What are MNM's poll promises?

MNM is committed to ensuring the dignity and recognition of homemakers.

There will be 50 percent reservation for women in the uniform sector. Hostels will be made available in every district for free emergency overnight stay for women in distress.

Establishing banks that will be run by women and for women, too, figured in the party's agenda which also promised jobs to 50 lakh youth and monetisation of households.

Assembly elections are scheduled in Tamil Nadu for April 6 and Haasan's MNM had been projecting itself as an alternate to the two Dravidian majors DMK and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).