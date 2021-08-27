Madras HC orders state govt to respond on how much money allocated to transport sector in TN budget

Tamil Nadu: Nearly 80 percent of teachers, school staff vaccinated

India

oi-Deepika S

By Munesh Krishna C M

Chennai, Aug 27: Nearly 80 percent of teachers, school staff have received at least a single dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, bolstering Tamil Nadu government's efforts to reopen schools shuttered by the pandemic.

Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that all the measures have been taken to reopen schools across the state. 80% of teachers and school staff have been vaccinated so far and that it is our duty to protect school children.

He also said that with the opening of schools on September 1, the government has intensified the work of vaccinating all teachers and staff and urged all district teachers to follow the same procedures.

Tamil Nadu has decided to reopen the schools in the state from September 1, after being shut down for over a year due to the pandemic.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, August 27, 2021, 14:50 [IST]