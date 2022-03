Tamil Nadu Mayor List 2022: Full List of Mayors From 21 Corporations in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Mar 03: In Tamil Nadu, 12,800 newly elected urban civic body ward councilors took oath of office yesterday. This is the first time that the 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities, and 489 town panchayats have elected representatives after a gap of six years.

They are set to elect the Mayors and Deputy Mayors of the 21 Municipal Corporations and the chairpersons and their deputies for the 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats, in an indirect election.

The urban local body elections in the state were conducted last month after ten years of marathon legal battles. The rural civic body elections were held in December last year. DMK party will have 20 Mayors from the total of 21 corporations in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Mayor & Deputy Mayor List 2022:

1. Chennai Corporation Mayor - R. Priya (DMK)

Deputy Mayor - Maheshkumar (DMK)

2. Coimbatore Corporation Mayor - Kalpana (DMK)

Deputy Mayor - Vetrichelvan (DMK)

3. Madurai Corporation Mayor - Indirani (DMK)

Deputy Mayor -

4. Trichy Corporation Mayor - Mu Anbazhagan (DMK)

Deputy Mayor - Divya Thanakkodi (DMK)

5. Tirunelveli Corporation Mayor - PM Saravanan (DMK)

Deputy Mayor - K. Raju (DMK)

6. Salem Corporation Mayor - A. Ramachandran (DMK)

Deputy Mayor -

7. Tirupur Corporation Mayor - N. Dineshkumar (DMK)

Deputy Mayor -

8. Erode Corporation Mayor - Nagarathinam (DMK)

Deputy Mayor - Selvaraj (DMK)

9. Thoothukudi Corporation Mayor - N.P.Jegan (DMK)

Deputy Mayor - Jenitta Selvaraj (DMK)

10. Avadi Corporation Mayor - Udhayakumar (DMK)

Deputy Mayor -

11. Tambaram Corporation Mayor - Vasanthakumari Kamalakannan (DMK)

Deputy Mayor - G. Kamaraj (DMK)

12. Kancheepuram Corporation Mayor - Mahalakshmi (DMK)

Deputy Mayor -

13. Vellore Corporation Mayor - Sujatha Ananthakumar (DMK)

Deputy Mayor - Sunil Kumar (DMK)

14. Cuddalore Corporation Mayor - Sundari (DMK)

Deputy Mayor -

15. Thanjavur Corporation Mayor - Ramanathan (DMK)

Deputy Mayor - Anjugam (DMK)

16. Kumbakonam Corporation Mayor -

Deputy Mayor - Tamizhagan (DMK)

17. Karur Corporation Mayor - Kavitha Ganesan (DMK)

Deputy Mayor - Tarani P. Saravanan (DMK)

18. Hosur Corporation Mayor - SA Satya (DMK)

Deputy Mayor - Anandaiyya (DMK)

19. Dindigul Corporation Mayor - Ilamathi (DMK)

Deputy Mayor - Rajappa (DMK)

20. Sivakasi Corporation Mayor - I Sangeetha (DMK)

Deputy Mayor - Vignesh Priya (DMK)

21. Nagercoil Corporation Mayor - Mahesh (DMK)

Deputy Mayor - Marry Princy Latha (DMK)