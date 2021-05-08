Tamil Nadu lockdown: Full list of what is allowed, what is not

Top leader quits MNM; Blames lack of democracy in Kamal Haasan's party

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, May 08: Tamil Nadu has announced a lockdown to beat the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The lockdown would come into effect from May 10 and will be in force till May 24. Here is a complete list of what is allowed and what is not.

Has a lockdown been announced in Tamil Nadu?

Yes, between May 10 and May 24

Will international travel be allowed?

No

Will I need e-registration to enter Tamil Nadu?

Yes

Will inter and intra-state travel be allowed?

Inter and intra-district public and private transport, rental taxis, autos will be disallowed. People carrying documents to prove their travel for marriages, deaths/job interviews and hospitals will be allowed.

Will standalone grocery, vegetable, chicken, meat and fish stalls be open?

Big format shops in an area of 3,000sq feet and above, shopping complexes and malls have already been prohibited since April 26. The standalone grocery, vegetable, chicken, meat and fish stalls are permitted till noon and 50% customers are allowed at a time.

What are the rules for e-commerce sites?

Distribution of groceries, meat and fish via e-commerce allowed till noon. The rest of the shops are disallowed.

Will liquor shops be open?

Tasmac liquor outlets will not be allowed during complete lockdown days.

Takeaway service is alone allowed in restaurants/hotels/mess. Teashops will be allowed till noon. No dine-in facility allowed in restaurants. Hotels and lodges are disallowed.

Will social/political/sports/entertainment/education/cultural events be allowed?

No

How many people can attend funerals?

20

Are beauty parlours, salons and spas allowed?

No

What about cinemas, clubs and bars?

Cinema theatres, gyms, yoga training institutes, recreation clubs, all bars, auditoriums, entertainment/amusement parks/meeting halls will be disallowed.

Will vegetable markets be open?

Retail outlets in Koyambedu wholesale market will remain closed. Similarly, retail outlets in wholesale vegetable, fruit markets in other parts of the state.

Will schools and colleges be open?

No

Can I get my newspaper?

Supply of milk, newspapers, courier, hospitals laboratories, pharmacies, ambulance and hearse vans, freight vehicles, vehicles carrying agricultural produce, oxygen and fuel. Shops selling fertilisers, pesticides, seeds and cattle feed outlets will be allowed to function between 6am and 12 noon.

What about takeaway services?

Takeaway service in restaurants and hotels between 6am and 10am, noon and 3pm and 6pm and 9pm. E-commerce activities will be allowed only during this permitted time. Road-side shops will not be allowed.

Will the Amma canteens be open?

Yes

Will roadside vegetable shops be open?

Yes until noon

Will PDS outlets be open?

Yes between 8 am and 12 noon

How many people are allowed at weddings?

50

Will petrol bunks be open?

Yes

Will banks and ATMs remain open?

Yes with 50 per cent workforce